The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 203.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $156.49 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.