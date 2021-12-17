The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $348.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

