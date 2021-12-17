The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

