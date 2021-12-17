The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Acquires C$149,940.00 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director William Ruel Andrus acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,440.

Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.68, a quick ratio of 29.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.14 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. The Westaim Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

Westaim (CVE:WED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

