The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 24.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

WU opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

