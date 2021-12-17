Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $50.83 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $50.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00232040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.00538302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

