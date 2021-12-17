Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

