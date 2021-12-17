Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

PPC stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

