Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 77,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

