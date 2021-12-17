Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 293 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FOX were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 27.8% in the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 807.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

