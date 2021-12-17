Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

