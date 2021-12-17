Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 77,712 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,712 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

EMD opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

