Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0107

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $87.89 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181315 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.