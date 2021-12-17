TitanSwap (TITAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140,253.00

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $156.05 million and $140,253.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00204802 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

