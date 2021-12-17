Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. Toast has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

