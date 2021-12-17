TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of TopBuild worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $274.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $178.03 and a 1-year high of $284.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.