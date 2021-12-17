Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.69

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

