Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE TYG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

