Totally’s (TLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the health services provider’s stock.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. Totally has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.36.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

