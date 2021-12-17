TotemFi (TOTM) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $984,029.70 and approximately $28,208.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

