TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUGC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

