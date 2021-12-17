Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 2,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.