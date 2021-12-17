Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.