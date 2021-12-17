Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $476.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.