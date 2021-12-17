Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Match Group by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

