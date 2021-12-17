Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

