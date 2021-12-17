Transform Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $165.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

