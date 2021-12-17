Transform Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

