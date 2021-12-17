Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

