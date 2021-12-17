Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. Trex has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

