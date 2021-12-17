Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSE:TCN opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

