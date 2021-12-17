Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.86

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 29843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$296.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.66.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,095.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

