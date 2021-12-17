Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

