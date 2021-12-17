Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.20

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 96168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,804,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,994,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

