True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,865 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

