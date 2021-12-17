True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

