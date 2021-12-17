True Link Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,946,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $62.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

