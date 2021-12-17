True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. 100,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

