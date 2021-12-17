True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.