Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,608,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.