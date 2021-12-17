Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 570 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon stock remained flat at $$41.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

