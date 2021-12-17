Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

