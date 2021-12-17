Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

