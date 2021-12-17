Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

MO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,119. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

