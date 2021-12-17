Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.