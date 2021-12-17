Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath acquired 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

