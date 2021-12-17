TUI (LON:TUI) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.38) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on TUI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.76).

TUI stock opened at GBX 209.74 ($2.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 505.60 ($6.68).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

