Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.