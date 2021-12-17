Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 56,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 946,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

