Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 393,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,461. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

